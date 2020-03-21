Free Meal Programs for Students: Full List

As school closures continue, families with food insecurities may struggle to find consistent food for their little ones. Luckily, a ton of schools and organizations are stepping up to help those in need. Below is a list of places where children and families can go to get FREE meals during the COVID-19 school closures.

Wahooz - 400 W Overland Road - Meridian, ID 83642

Wahooz will be providing free sack lunches to families on March 23-27. In order to receive lunchers, however, you must register HERE by 10 a.m. the day prior. Once you register, you can just stop by and they'll bring the lunches out to your car. According to KIVI, there is a "limit of up to six lunches per family, per day, while supplies last."

Boise State University

A campus food pantry that helps those experiencing food insecurities throughout the year will remain open in the Dean of Students' Office. You can pick-up pre-loaded grocery bags full of items. If you want to donate to the pantry or to the student emergency fund, CLICK HERE.

Boise School District

The district is providing Grab-and-Go meals for children who need them from March 23-27. The sack meals can be picked up from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the following locations:

Grace Jordan Elementary School, in front of the school

Whitney Elementary School, at the bus loop drop off near the Community Center entrance

Morley Nelson Elementary School, at the student, drop off loop by Community Center

Whittier Elementary School, at the bus loop entrance

Children under the age of 18 do not need to show proof of enrollment at a Boise school, but must be present. According to KIVI, kids "can receive one breakfast and one lunch per day to eat at home."

Kuna School District

In Kuna, the district will provide lunches to kids under 18 until schools reopen. Kids will receive "a grab and go bag with breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday." Kids don't have to be enrolled in a Kuna school, but do have to be present at the following locations:

Ross Elementary

Reed Elementray

Kuna High School

Middleton School District

In Middleton, schools will be providing a “Grab and Go” food service for families during Spring Break. Food will be distributed between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm on March 23-27. Pickups will be at the Middleton Middle School Annex A at the front entrance.

According to KIVI, "If the school closure goes beyond spring break, distribution will continue. Children must be present to receive bagged meals."

Emmett School District

Kids in Emmett can get Grab-n-Go breakfast and lunch bags through Friday, March 27. Bags can be picked up curbside at Emmett Middle School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children must be present to receive bagged meals.

Nampa School District

In Nampa, the district is providing "food, hygiene kits, and other basic needs to families and students who may go without while school is closed." If you or someone you know can benefit from these resources contact the following Family Community Resource Center locations:

CENTRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 1415 5TH STREET S, NAMPA, IDAHO 83651

Mari Ramos * (208) 565-8949 * mramos@nsd131.org

IOWA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 626 W IOWA, NAMPA, IDAHO 83686

Jennifer OwenTillotson * (208) 696-8451 * jowentillotson@nsd131.org

SHERMAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 1521 E SHERMAN AVENUE, NAMPA, IDAHO 83686

Marisol Garcia * (208) 696-8454 * margarcia@nsd131.org

SNAKE RIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 500 STAMPEDE DRIVE, NAMPA, IDAHO 83687

Ofelia Sullivan * (208) 696-8440 * osullivan@nsd131.org

WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL, 28 S MIDLAND BLVD, NAMPA, IDAHO 83651

Luigi Novoa * (208) 696-8198 * lnovoa@nsd131.org * HOURS MON-FRI 12:00PM - 4:00PM