Sign of the Times

Recently Governor Little order Idahoans to stay at home for 21 days. So much for going out to eat, working out at a gym, or watching any sporting event.Some folks are angry at Governor Little. They say that our rights are being taken away over fears of the coronavirus spreading throughout our state. Congress has leaped into action by passing a 2 TRILLION dollar bailout. It seems everyone is getting a bailed out by the government.

However, how do we get through the next 21 days? Some have taken the need for toilet paper to a higher level. We've had reports of seniors and non-seniors staking out their favorite grocery store at predawn hours. Once the stores open, there's a rush to the toilet paper section that would rival any Black Friday special.

Kevin Miller KIDO Talk Radio

Last week, I took a trip to Meridian, hoping to find a place to meet a colleague for lunch. I went to several restaurants, and my only option was carry out. I felt for the waiters, cooks, and other staff members who hustle daily to earn a buck. I'm praying that they'll be able to hold on until the government checks roll in. For a moment, I couldn't believe that I was in America. The row of restaurants on Meridian Road resembled a ghost town.

In a small way, perhaps this is what it was like back in the 1920s, although much worse economically. Let us all remember the sacrifices of previous American generations while we endure this 21-day bump in the road.