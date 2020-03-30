Will the May Primary Delayed? Mail in Only?

We've lost the NBA, the NHL, and the NCAA's March Madness, could Idaho's primary elections that are scheduled for this May be next?Last Friday Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denny asked Governor Brad Little to formally delay the May 19th primary in all locations. The May primary is primarily a local one with the focus being on elected state representatives and senators to run in the general election.

The office of the Secretary of State said in a press release, that they will ask Idaho's 44 county clerks to promote absentee voting. The #voteearlyidaho campaign will involve thousands of mailings to help inform voters on how to vote and the absentee process.

The secretary of state shared his thoughts on how Idahoans can vote and protect themselves from the COVID-19. “Please do your part to help us keep you and your neighbors safe by requesting your absentee ballot today” says Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “This will give our county clerks and their teams more time to respond to the increased volume of requests under the current conditions.”

You can read the official letter to Governor Little here. If the primary is delayed, when will Idahoans finally get a chance to vote for their local leaders? According to the letter to the governor, the new date wouldn't be earlier than June 16th. Do you agree that the May primary should be postponed? Share your thoughts with me kevin@kidotalkradio.com