Frightening Boise Road Rage Incident Goes Viral [Video]

Editors Note: The following content, including the video footage obtained with explicit permission from the owner, involves a local traffic incident in Boise, Idaho. Our staff spent the weekend deciding whether or not to share this footage. Ultimately, with the video now viral, we have made the decision to share--however, we do fully understand that some feel there may be substance abuse and/or mental health issues involved in this incident. We have no context around the circumstances and want to express how seriously we take the issues of mental health and substance abuse. We hope that all involved are safe.

It wouldn't be the first time that an incident in Boise, Idaho has gone viral. These days it seems that the internet just soaks up Idaho as much as possible. From twerking nurses to Ocean Spray loving longboarding-- there's a little but of everything online when it comes to Idaho.

A recent "road rage" incident--and that's just putting it lightly--has officially gone VIRAL and it's on a road that will look very familiar once you watch the video.

Documented as having taken place on Friday, May 20th on Overland near Hillcrest Country Club.

Check out this incident and see the full video for yourself, below:

This isn't the first time that a road rage clash has gone viral in Boise, however...

