Gas Prices Are Dropping in Few States: Is Idaho Among Them?

Gas prices have seen a spike in recent months, but we may finally be catching a break here in Idaho. According to AAA, the cost of cruise oil (which is what gasoline is made of) has risen exponentially. This drives the national average price of has up, making purchasing gasoline more and more difficult.

And this isn’t new, I mean look at the increase in the cost of gas (and other goods) as inflation has increased over the years:

Now, even though gas prices have been hard to stomach lately, we may be getting catching a break. At least, here in Idaho.

According to this article by KMVT Channel 11, Idaho is one of the ten states that saw gas prices actually decrease slightly this last week.

The same article also told us this:

The Gem State’s average price for regular gas is $3.54 right now, which is five cents less than a month ago. But, it still is $1.24 more than it was a year ago. Yikes.

Regardless, Idaho is still pacing better than the rest of the nation. The U.S. average sits at $3.33 which is four cents more than a month ago. It also is 93 cents more than a year ago.

According to the same article by KMVT Channell 11, WTI is currently trading near $83 per barrel, which is $8 more than a month ago. And also $30 more than a year ago. Yikes.

Look, gas is expensive. We get it. That’s why we’ve also come up with a list of the cheapest gas stations to fill up here in Idaho:

