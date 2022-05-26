Get Ready to be Absolutely Blown Away by This Boise Restaurant
It’s not often when a restaurant is so innovative, creative and absolutely delicious that locals can’t stop talking about it.
Don’t get us wrong, we have some amazing restaurants in our community that are definitely fan favorites…
But this is different.
Sid’s Garage opened their very first location in Meridian less than two years ago.
Address:
3525 E Longwing Ln Ste. 180
Meridian, ID 83646
Seven months later, they opened their second location in downtown Boise…
Address:
1003 West Main Street
Boise, ID 83702
And just this month, they expanded past Idaho and opened a third location in Phoenix, Arizona.
A locally owned restaurant that opened their doors in the midst of the pandemic, and is not only doing well but thriving, speaks for itself.
What’s so special about it?
Their motto is “Leave Boring at the Door,” and they certainly aim to do just that.
From their rock-and-roll vibes and eclectic decorations, to their mouth-watering food and colossal shakes, there is absolutely nothing boring about the experience people have while at Sid’s Garage.
Not to mention, their food and shakes honestly look like they belong in a magazine.
Plus, they're always trying to be innovative with their creations. For instance, you can add CBD to any shake.
Like any restaurant, there’s bound to be bad reviews and poor experiences, but from the ones that we’ve seen, most have been positive of the place.
It’s certainly worth checking out!
But that’s the cool thing about living in the Treasure Valley right now… the culinary scene is absolutely flourishing.
