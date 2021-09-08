2021 marks the 29th year of the Idaho Humane Society's See Spot Walk event, and Idaho's largest dog walk, which normally brings thousands of dogs and their owners out to Julia Davis Park. However similar to many events, this year will be virtual once again.

See Spot Walk is one of the Idaho Humane Society’s biggest fundraisers of the year. The walk raises money for homeless animals and encourages dog adoption. According to IHS, donations help care for the over 10,000 animals that come through their doors each year.

The event went virtual for the first time in 28 years last year. Instead of a one-day event, See Spot Walk turned into a week-long celebration. Dog lovers can expect the format to be similar again this year. Online fundraisers are already being set up on Facebook. IHS says they will announce the full outline of the virtual event for 2021 in the near future.

Anyone can contribute to the online fundraisers by visiting Idaho Humane Society's Facebook page. Just click “Fundraisers” – then “Raise Money” in order to compete for prizes. If you'd like to sign up as an official team, you can create your own Facebook Team Fundraiser, or select your team to donate directly online. As a sponsor of See Spot Walk Tito's Handmake Vodka also has its own way for the community to donate; Text IHS to 855-885-1502 and Tito's will donate $1 for each text to the Idaho Humane Society.

Register online for 2021's See Spot Walk here. Various registration packages are available and include tee shirts and hoodies.

