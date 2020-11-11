Today we honor our veterans who have kept America safe before its existence. Years ago, we would broadcast our show from the Idaho State Veteran's Home. We always appreciated the work of Army Veteran Phil Hawkins who relentlessly made sure that Idaho Veterans told their story on KIDO Talk Radio.

The gentleman that I'm pictured with above served his country and looked forward to our yearly chats. He's passed away, but his kindness and guidance continue to serve us today. Even though he was blind, he handmade a clock for myself and Mrs. Miller. It was an honor to receive his gift.

How Idaho Businesses are honoring veterans today.

Our friends at Treasure Valley Subaru are offering a free lunch today for Idaho veterans. If you served, stopped by Treasure Valley Subaru from 11am-2pm or 1100-1400. The lunch is hosted by Guardian Paws Service Dogs (208-914-3167).

Our friends at Channel 7 have a complete list of businesses thanking veterans. There's a list of everything from a free meal, haircut, and just about everything else. You can check out that list by clicking here.

What can we do to say thank you to our veterans?

I'd say a simple thank you would make their day. A veteran, unlike most of us, does not seek the spotlight. They don't make a lot of money. They're not on the cover of a magazine or on the big television shows at night. Veterans live by the actions of sacrifice and service.

A simple gesture can go a long way. For someone without a family, a simple thank you or offering to help a veteran will show them how much you appreciate them. God Bless our Veterans.