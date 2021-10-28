Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, was one of the two victims who tragically lost their lives in a senseless act of gun violence at the Boise Townsquare Mall on Monday.

A GoFundMe was set up by the brothers and sisters of Roberto to help cover the costs necessary to bring Roberto's body back to Mexico for a proper funeral and burial. Padilla Argüelles was a truck driver who lived part of the year in Rupert, Idaho, and the other part of the year in Zacatecas, Mexico. According to the Idaho Statesman, he was planning to return to Mexico in just two weeks before he was fatally shot. He was at the mall on Monday afternoon shopping for gifts for his family.

"I'm devastated," Padilla Argüelles' daughter Yanet Padilla, 26, told the Idaho Statesman. "I felt that I died when my husband told me what happened. I feel sad, and I feel that my life (went) away with him. It's so difficult when I see my mom crying for (her) husband."

So far the GoFundMe has received an outpouring amount of donations and support. In just one day, $44,784 has been raised doubling the initial goal of $20,000. It was clarified in the description that any funds remaining after funeral and repatriation expenses have been covered will go to Roberto's immediate family for any financial relief and worry from the things associated with their basic immediate needs.

"We are infinitely grateful to all our friends, family, and for the many kind-hearted people for the great support in these difficult moments for our family, the truth is we did not expect so much support and affection from all of you," un update from the donation's organizer reads.

If you'd like to continue to give and relieve Roberto's loved ones of any future financial burdens, please donate here.

