Grey Area in Idaho Law Implies Going Topless Is A-OK

Is it ironic that today we're seeing HOT temperatures in the Treasure Valley while talking about wanting to take our clothes off? Enjoy the visual, but it's true--"freeing the nipple", if you will, is a hot topic across the State of Idaho today.

As we gear up for Nelly to take stage at the Western Idaho Fair, many here in Idaho are saying that it's getting SO hot in here, they're wanting to take their clothes off. Some in Northern Idaho are actually doing it.

If you've ever been up north to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, than you know how beautiful the lake is. While living in Eastern Washington myself, visiting the "beach" at Lake CDA was a regular thing to do in the summer months. Apparently there was a topless party over the weekend and we missed the invite?

Craig Northrup of the Coeur d'Alene Press recently reported that a handful of phone calls came into the press to report some "indecent exposure" at City Beach. Reports claimed that women were enjoying the sun and the lake while completely topless.

City Beach, last we checked, isn't a nude beach? Apparently it doesn't need to be in order to go topless. By the way, this applies to the entire State of Idaho.

A dive into Idaho Law "takes the top off" of some real grey areas when it comes to "indecent exposure" and really, there's no law against men OR women being topless.

The law reads:

“Every person who willfully and lewdly, either (1) exposes his or her genitals, in any public place, or in any place where there is present another person or persons who are offended or annoyed thereby; or (2) procures, counsels, or assists any person so to expose his or her genitals, where there is present another person or persons who are offended or annoyed thereby is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

In 2018, a breast feeding exemption was passed so that children could be fed. You could imply that the inclusion of this exception means that if a woman is NOT breastfeeding or pumping, exposure of breasts is not allowed in public--but that's not where it all stops.

The word "genitals" is not defined and according to Oxford Dictionaries, breasts are not genitals.

Feel like going topless ladies and gents? In Idaho, technically, you WON'T be violating any indecent exposure!

Free the nipples, everybody!