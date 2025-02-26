Shocking New Idaho Law Would End First Amendment

Our country's most sacred amendment is the First Amendment. A quick refresher courtesy of Google: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

A new law proposed by the Idaho Legislature would limit what one can and cannot say about someone in the Gem State. HB 306 would allow the prosecution of anyone guilty of deliberately or maliciously lying about someone. The bill's penalties are severe.

The Idaho Capital Sun detailed what would happen if this bill became law.

'which would establish "criminal libel," is a bill to make it a felony for someone to publish false statements about another person, establishing a maximum $100,000 fine, imprisonment for at most five years, or both.'

Idaho would make lying a felony. House Speaker Mike Moyle introduced the bill last week. The bill is a reaction to the millions of dollars of misleading and attack commercials airing during the last several elections.

The constitutional implications of this proposal are immense. How could a law enforcement official determine an innocent mistake, a malicious lie, or the First Amendment? Does the state want its law enforcement officials prosecuting liars or criminals?

Republican Representative Bruce Skaug told the Bonner County Daily Bee

"My concern is that if you make every liar a felon, then we're going to be in a lot of trouble, not enough room in our jails."

Do you want Idaho to prosecute liars? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

