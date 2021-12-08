Helpful Tips and Tricks To Navigate Icy Boise Roads This Winter
It’s the most wonderful (and cold) time of the year! Which unfortunately means slick roads and hazardous driving conditions.
Now, some of you may have lived in Idaho your whole life, but a lot of you are new to the area. But, whether you’re new here or used to the madness, we’ve put together a list to help you and others stay safe on the roads this season!
Driving Safety Tips (for the winter)
- Keep a duffle bag of cold-weather gear in your car (extra coat, gloves, hand/feet warmers, hats, etc)
- Have an emergency kit in your car
- Keep a flashlight, glass scraper, blankets, and emergency medications in your car
- Check your tire pressure and fill if needed - cold weather condenses air which makes your tires flatter during the winter.
- Make sure your tires have plenty of treads and aren’t worn out or balding.
- Keep at latest a half tank on fuel in your vehicle at all times
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surfaces caused by rain, ice, or snow
- Drive slowly when needed
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly
- Increase your following distance
- Get your brakes checked
- Make sure your exhaust is cleared out and all piled up snow around tires is removed
Other Tips
- Always check the weather before leaving the house and ensure the conditions are drivable
- Be prepared by getting your vehicle inspected
- Have an emergency protocol in place such as an AAA membership
- Stay connected by making sure your phone is fully charged before leaving the house
If you get stuck in the snow:
- Stay in your vehicle
- Don’t over-exert yourself by digging or pushing your vehicle when stuck. Call for help and wait with your car fully locked and someone on the line with you at all times.
- Be visible by having your hazard lights on and only stepping out if you have bright-colored clothing
- Conserve fuel and only use the engine when needed.
