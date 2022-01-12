Hilarious Take: How to Spot an Idahoan in the Wild

"You might be from Idaho, if..."

If you’re reading this, I could only assume that you’re either:

1. New to Idaho, and curious what exactly it means to be labeled an “Idahoan.”

OR

2. You’re a native Idahoan, and you’re about to be rolling on the floor laughing because you relate so hard to this list.

Well, whatever brought you here, I hope you enjoy the different foods, qualities and perspectives that make our state and its people so unique. There's a reason the people who grew up here never seem to leave, and why everyone else is so eager to move in. In simple terms - we think it's pretty great.

How to Spot an Idahoan in the Wild You might be from Idaho, if...

25 Stunning Photos To Make You Fall In Love With Idaho All Over Again Need a refresher on what a gorgeous state we live in? Escape for a moment and enjoy all four awesome seasons with these 25 stunning photos...

Idaho is a massive state with almost every type of climate zone and miles and miles of endless beauty waiting to be photographed. Let's get lost in its beauty by taking a scenic tour of our state!