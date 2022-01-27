Everyone has hobbies – things we love to do in our spare time.

I personally love to read and write, hike trails in Boise, and snowboard.

But what if we could do the things we already love to do, and make money for it?

Well these 10 locals discuss what started out as a fun hobby, and has since turned into a side hustle that makes them extra income. Perhaps we should take a page out of their books?

10 Boise Locals Turn Their Hobbies Into Side Hustles For Extra Income Local Idahoans inspire us by turning simple hobbies they enjoy into a means for making money.

How to Become a Plant Parent: The 10 Best Plants & Advice From Locals Have you always wanted to own plants? Learn what the best plants are for beginners, where to find them, and advice from Boise locals on how to successfully keep them alive.

Are Tiny Homes Our Best Option for Affordable Housing in Boise? With Idaho's housing market being among the worst in America, it begs the question: what are our options for affordable housing?