How Beautiful Does the Rest of America Think Idaho is?
Idahoans know how beautiful Idaho is, but how does the rest of America view Idaho?
With some of the best national parks, scenery, attractions, outdoors activities, mountains, hills, rivers, valleys, and canyons etc. …
I’m thinking Idaho will rank pretty high on the list, so let’s find out.
Thrillest created a list of All 50 States, Ranked by Their Beauty — so where does Idaho fall on that list?
They had this to say about Idaho: “What states contain a piece of Yellowstone?"
"Most people will name Wyoming and Montana, but Idaho also claims a slice of the national park pie. Surprises like that lay all across Idaho, which is arguably America’s most under-appreciated state for scenery.”
Finally! For once, I’m really agreeing with what one of these lists has to say. Idaho gets overlooked a lot of the time, and there’s so much more to Idaho than people think.
I’m really glad they mentioned that Idaho is “arguably America’s most under-appreciated state for scenery.” I would absolutely agree with that.
They go on to say, “The Sawtooth Mountains have some of the best mountain biking in America, while the snow-capped peaks at Coeur d’Alene make it a world-class skiing destination. And all the state’s beauty is best taken in with a trip down the Snake River, winding through mountains and scenic meadows.”
Once again, they’re spot on. Alright, where is Idaho ranked on this list? Any guesses?
Thrillest ranked Idaho #16 on their list of All 50 States, Ranked by Their Beauty.
