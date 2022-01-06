How Come Idaho Seems to Never Win the BIG Lotto Prizes?!

Is it just me or does it seem like the major lottery winners are usually in New Jersey or California? Maybe I am cranky because I am not $630 million dollars richer today but I am tired of Idaho being left off of the major winners list.

Powerball No Idaho Winners, Screenshot

The biggest winner in Idaho history was a big one, Idahoan Brad Duke won $220.3 Million. While we are thrilled for Brad, who according to lotterypost.com, "started a family foundation for children and paid a helicopter to fly him and a buddy to the top of a Canadian glacier so they could mountain bike to the bottom."



When did Brad win his big big pot of gold? His winning ticket was from 2005, so its been a bit since Idaho had a major major winner. Brad still holds that 'Biggest Idaho Lottery Winner" title but I think it's time we get another big jackpot in the gem state.

Obviously not this round since last nights massive powerball went to California and Wisconsin. I believe in us Idaho. Lets get the next one. ;)

In the mean time check out stories of other big Idaho winners, although not nearly as big as $220 million dollar Brad.

