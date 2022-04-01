How Much Money Should a Babysitter in the State of Idaho Cost?
Taking care of children in any capacity can be fulfilling, rewarding, and yes, even exhausting. Cue the babysitter (or nanny, whichever you prefer!). Now, there’s a wide variety of scenarios and situations that call for hiring a sitter – it could be because a single parent has to work, wants to go out with friends, or maybe it’s because both parents have a set date night. Whatever the situation, you’ll want to pay accordingly.
I’ll admit right away, we’ve never had to hire a babysitter in our home. We were always fortunate to have family around to help us out until we made the trip from Texas to Idaho. Like a lot of people, we’ll now need to hire a babysitter in the event we want to get a night out. But what do you pay a babysitter?
We were able to find the average base salary per hour of babysitters by state thanks to Indeed.com. Maybe it’s because I have no experience in hiring a sitter, but I feel like some of these hourly rates could be higher. Am I wrong? What do you think is an appropriate amount to pay a babysitter for a few hours?