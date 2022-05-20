What Should An Idaho Babysitter Really Make Per Hour?

For parents, spending time together away from the kids can be a real challenge especially if you don't have family who can watch your kids. Finding a babysitter isn't as easy as it sounds. You have to ensure the person is not only qualified but has sound judgment when it comes to overseeing your children.

There are many ways to go about finding a good babysitter and no matter how you go about it, you'll eventually need to discuss the cost. As a parent, I obviously want to save as much money as I can (kids are expensive!), but also want to make sure we're spending good money to keep our kids safe and entertained. This begs the age-old question: What do you pay a babysitter?

Some would argue that you pay a flat fee while others say you should pay per hour. To help in this dilemma, we did some research through Indeed.com and searched what the average salary of a babysitter is in Idaho and its surrounding states.

We were shocked to learn that Idaho babysitters are among the least paid out of the states we researched while Wyoming babysitters topped our list as the highest-paid.

Do you agree with these amounts? Or do the babysitters of Idaho deserve more?

How Much Money Should a Babysitter in the State of Idaho Cost? Let's take a look at what babysitters/nannies are averaging in pay in Idaho and surrounding states according to Indeed. Are babysitters making enough money for the job?

