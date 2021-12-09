How the Nampa Police Department is Forcing Parents to Up Their Elf on the Shelf Game

You caved. You decided to bring the Elf on the Shelf tradition into your home. Now? You’re losing sleep at night trying to figure out where to move that thing to next. As you’re filling your Pinterest board with ideas from parents who’ve walked this road before you, you’re thinking “I have regrets.”

Well, we don’t want to add insult to injury but we’re going to tell you that NOTHING you find on Pinterest for your elf will top what’s happening at the Nampa Police Department. As the holidays approached, we wondered if the geniuses behind the department’s Facebook account would once again grace the Treasure Valley with the adventures of their scout elf, Officer Coal.

Officer Coal first joined NPD during the 2020 Christmas season and sure enough his cute/slightly creepy face returned to their Facebook page on November 30. The first order of business? Getting this little guy his very own department cell phone so he could communicate with Santa at the North Pole!

Since then, they’ve shared posts where Officer Coal photo bombed the patrol team, trained with the K-9 team and hung out with dispatch. Whoever is responsible for moving Officer Coal every day is seriously challenging Treasure Valley parents to up their Elf on the Shelf game whether they know it or not!

Nampa PD – Thank you for continuously keeping us laughing with all of your fun social media posts. Not only are you a local treasure for protecting your neck of the 2C, you’re a gem for the joy you spread to all of us in the Treasure Valley!

Keep scrolling to see some of Officer Coal’s adventures!

