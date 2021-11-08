How These Boise Schools Put a New Spin on the “Buddy System”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on so many. In the news, we see so much discussion around vaccines, health, economics, and freedom. But, we aren’t seeing much discussion around how this pandemic and regulations are affecting the growth and social skills of children.
Boise Buddy Benches for Elementary Schools to Help with Anxiety Among Children/Students
At Jefferson Elementary, the Boise Sunshine Rotary Club paid for and installed “buddy benches.” These same benches will also be installed in other Boise elementary schools.
Boise's #1 Hit Music Station 103.5 KISS FM is always keeping you up to date on everything local.
Idaho's Top 10 Best Public High Schools
According to the rankings on Niche.com, these schools earned the distinction of the best public high schools in the Gem State. Factors considered included academics, teachers, clubs & activities, administration, food, diversity, college prep, health & safety, sports and resources & facilities.
Historic Idaho School House Converted Into Exquisite 16 Bedroom Home
The Roosevelt Inn is currently owned by John and Tina Hough (yes, Derek and Julianne Hough's aunt and uncle.) They're hoping to sell it as a home or bed and breakfast so they can retire to Texas before John's 65th Birthday.
Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School
Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.
Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.