How To Apply For Grizzly Bear Hunting Tag In Idaho
There's only one grizzly bear hunting tag in the state of Idaho so it's pretty much like winning the lottery if you get this thing. KTVB just reported step-by-step instructions on how Idaho hunters can land that hunting tag if you're interested in taking things up a notch.
- The first step is paying a $16.75 non-refundable application fee to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The start date on accepting those fees was yesterday, June 15, 2018.
- Step two is paying the $200 tag fee which is less if you already had a hunting, fishing, or trapping license last year. If you have one of those you'll pay $167. This is a fee that will be refunded if you are not awarded the tag. You have until July 15, 2018, to submit this.
- Step three is just cross your fingers and toes and win that drawing. The drawing will take place sometime early August.
The Idaho grizzly bear hunting season is set for September 1 through November 1 so you'll have plenty of time to prepare after winning that tag.