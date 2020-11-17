How To Help Treasure Valley Families
It's day 2 of Miller's Mission at the Nampa Wal Mart on Garrity and Franklin. Thank you to everyone who has stopped by during the Kevin Miller Show or throughout the day and night. Thank you to Larry Gebert of Channel 7 for covering this year's event. You can see his story here.The Boise Rescue Mission Ministries consists of several organizations. Let's take a look the reach of the Mission. Your donations help fund the following ministries:
City of Light Home of Women & Children
River of Life Rescue Mission
Ministry Center Adminstration
Lighthouse Rescue Mission
Valley Women & Children's Shelter
The Rescue Mission Thrift Store
Here is a list of the current needs of the Boise Rescue Mission:
Turkeys, gift cards, snack type lunch food granola bars, apple sauce, fruit cups, etc
Cooking oil and spices, kitchen towels, potholders, gadgets, diapers, sizes 4,5,6, and pullups and wipes. Cleaning supplies,(detergent, wipes, bleach)
Women's hygiene products, razors, shaving cream, shampoo, soap, conditioner, hair products,
Over the counter meds, (adults and children) Paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, napkins,
Stuffing for holiday food boxes, boxed desserts, for holiday food boxes, canned fruit/canned vegetables, turkey breast meat, peanut butter, jelly, rice, canned tuna, cereal, oatmeal, clothes for men, women, and children.
Our week in Nampa continues. We hope to see you this week dropping off a turkey. 2020 has been a year that we'll all remember. Why not send a message of hope and opportunity by taking care of your fellow Idahoans. The Boise Rescue Mission receives no funding from any governmental organization and is supported entirely on your donations.