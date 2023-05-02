How You Can Help Others During Idaho Gives

This week is an extraordinary week that is uniquely Idaho. The annual Idaho Gives campaign runs from May1st-May4th. The event's organizers want to highlight Idaho's 501c3s that need financial help. It's easy to donate. Simply go to Idahogives.org.

The event has become so popular that folks and groups can win prizes; there's a leaderboard. We'll share the details with you in a minute if you're new to Idaho or new to Idaho Gives.

Idaho Gives website offers some tips on how your group can have a successful Idaho Gives campaign.

Matches - Last year, organizations with matches raised on average $14,000 more than those without. Have a guaranteed major gift? Ask the donor if you can publish it as a match! Simply having that match counter on your profile entices potential donors.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraisers - Last year, organizations with P2P fundraisers raised on average $5,500 more than those without. Board members are a great source for peer-to-peer fundraising - especially if they're active on social media!

Collaboration - Organizations who come together for events are often more successful. Start an event in your area or join one that's already being planned.

Idaho Gives began in 2013 as a one day event and it has grown every year. The organizers hope to cross the twenty million dollar mark in donations. If you're new to Idaho or would like to help others, why not participate in Idaho Gives?

