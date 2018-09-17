Hurricane Florence Pictures

Hurricane Florence Pictures

Credit: Chip-Somodevilla / Getty Images

Hurricane Florence has NOT been as catastrophic as expected but still deadly and the aftermath is causing BILLIONS of dollars in damage.  CBS News just updated some of the damage done and we have pictures to give you some kind of an insight as to what people are going through back east.

  • At least 18 people have died
  • 523,000 homes and businesses are still without power in North and South Carolina
  • As of 5 a.m. Monday, Florence was a tropical depression with winds of 30 mph
  • Florence was still massive Monday morning. Radar showed parts of the storm over six states, with North and South Carolina getting hit the hardest
  • Some weakening is expected today before Florence re-intensifies as it transitions to an extratropical cyclone tomorrow and Wednesday.
  • Swansboro, N.C. has received more than 30 inches of rain
Credit: Mark Wilson / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Chip-Somodevilla / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Chip-Somodevilla / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Mark Wilson / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Mark Wilson / Getty Images
loading...
Credit: Mark Wilson / Getty Images
loading...
Filed Under: Hurricane, newsletter
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top