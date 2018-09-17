Hurricane Florence Pictures

Hurricane Florence has NOT been as catastrophic as expected but still deadly and the aftermath is causing BILLIONS of dollars in damage. CBS News just updated some of the damage done and we have pictures to give you some kind of an insight as to what people are going through back east.
At least 18 people have died
523,000 homes and businesses are still without power in North and South Carolina
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Florence was a tropical depression with winds of 30 mph
Florence was still massive Monday morning. Radar showed parts of the storm over six states, with North and South Carolina getting hit the hardest
Some weakening is expected today before Florence re-intensifies as it transitions to an extratropical cyclone tomorrow and Wednesday.
Swansboro, N.C. has received more than 30 inches of rain