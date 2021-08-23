I-84/Franklin Road Ramp Closures Begin Friday In Caldwell

Construction season continues in the Treasure Valley with new closures beginning Friday night in Caldwell.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced via their Twitter account: "CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Crews will begin work on several ramps at the Franklin Rd Interchange (Exit 29) in CALDWELL starting Friday night, August 27."

When you dive a bit deeper and check out the Idaho Transportation Department's website, you find this more specific detail on the I-84/Franklin project: "Crews will begin work on several ramps at the Franklin Rd Interchange (Exit 29) in Caldwell starting Friday night, August 27. The closures will allow crews to place temporary pavement to shift traffic to the outside shoulders." Now for a real breakdown of the closures, according to ITD's website:

"WHAT TO EXPECT:

August 27-30: Westbound on-ramp closed over the weekend.

10 p.m. (Aug. 27) to 6 a.m. (Aug. 30)

Motorists will be detoured to 10th Ave (Exit 28) and back onto I-84.

August 28: Eastbound on-ramp closed overnight:

10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured to 10th Ave (Exit 28) and back onto I-84.

August 30: Westbound off-ramp closed overnight:

10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured to 10th Ave (Exit 28), and back onto I-84 and exit eastbound Franklin Rd (Exit 29)."

Detours of course will be in place to help you through if you plan on traveling through this area during the construction, and you can see what those will look like by clicking this link. All in all, this is a relatively quick construction and closure situation that won't effect commuters for too long as construction season continues here in the Treasure Valley.

