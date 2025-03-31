Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing Deploys For Six-Month Mission

While most of us were enjoying our weekend, more than 300 people from the Idaho Air National Guard left their families to protect America. Due to security considerations, the specifics of their mission are not known. Published reports say the Airmen will be in the Southwest Asia region.

The unit being deployed is the 124th Fighter Wing made up of the famous A10 Thunderbolt IIs. We believe the deployment will be around six months. Fighters from the 190th Fighter Squadron will be deployed to carry out the mission.

The A10s have been welcomed into the Treasure Valley community for years. They continue to defy time by being the best aircraft flying platform for troop support. Some call them 'flying tanks' based on their armor and firepower.

"This deployment exemplifies the extraordinary commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its dedicated members, alongside the unwavering support of their families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers," said Idaho Governor Brad Little. "Idaho's National Guardsmen continue to inspire patriotism and gratitude through their service, and this mission adds a new chapter to the proud tradition of safeguarding our nation."

Gowen Field is home to both the Army and Air National Guard. Both services have been deployed in recent years, supporting our country's ability to defend freedom.

The Guard units are special because they are uniquely able to be ready to serve long deployments while living at home. Employers, along with family members, allow our soldiers and airmen to deploy to dangerous regions of the world.

We wish the deployed airmen the best of luck and will keep them and their families in our prayers.

