An end to a significant era has begun for the state of Idaho, the Boise area, and the Idaho Air National Guard. A famous military fixture that defined the skies over Idaho is starting a long goodbye this week.

Critics of this program, credited with saving thousands of lives in Iraq and Afghanistan, say it's about time. But for many in the Gem State, it's a sad day to see these freedom fighters leaving our skies.

Idaho's Air National Guard was one of the few remaining military organizations still using the flying fortress known as the A-10 Warthog. The plane has been the target of military bean counters for years, saying the technology and time have passed the need for a literal flying tank with a 7-barrel 30 mm Gatling gun.

Stars and Stripes Magazine reported that the 124th Fighter Wing began the move to another plane. The A10s have become as synonymous with the Treasure Valley as Boise State's iconic Blue Field. It's not every day you see an aircraft flying at such a slow, methodical speed while driving to and from work.

The plane was designed to support ground troops, not engage in air-to-air combat or evade missile attacks. You can read about the military's challenges with the A10 courtesy of the Wall Street Journal here.

The A10s have been retired by the military after several failed attempts to do so in the past. The Idaho A-10s are being relocated to the boneyard, or its official location, known as Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Idaho and other soon-to-be former A10 units will be getting F16s or F35s to replace the beloved Warthog.

