Global Recycling Day is recognized every year since 2018 on March 18th. There are many 'earth friendly' holidays through the year but this is a great reminder to look at trash a little differently. National Today says, "Recycling is great for us and the environment because it lessens the energy we use, enhances the quality of water and air we breathe, and combats climate change. It also reduces using new raw materials to create new products — saving money and natural resources. Newspapers, plastic water bottles, soda cans, cereal boxes, and milk cartons are some of the common everyday recyclable items."

Idaho has a strong commitment to recycling but also knows that no areas are alike. Neighborhoods to prairies, to farmlands to populated cities the state customized recycling programs based on the area. Rural areas utilize drop-off recycling centers to cut costs, while cities use curbside pickup. These customized recycling programs make it easier for residents to cut waste and spending.

Idaho is doing a lot behind the scenes to be resourceful and smart about sustainability and utilizing natural recourses. According to a report by Zippia.com, Idaho ranks as the least wasteful state in the country. "Idaho residents throw away the least amount of garbage each year compared to other states. By cutting back on the amount of waste hitting landfills, Idaho has achieved one of the lowest rates of landfill gas emissions in the country."

Idaho also takes advantage of our windy areas and has a thriving wind-power industry. Idaho Power has pledged to use 100 percent clean energy by 2045. Idaho is also one of only six states with commercial geothermal electricity. In the states capitol of Boise the city has a goal for the whole city to be powered by clean energy by 2035 and to reach carbon neutrality for the community by 2050. They have been taking steps for years to continue to lead the country in sustainability. Did you know that under the streets of Boise there is over 20 miles of pipeline that heat over 6 million square feet?

On the official City of Boise website they have a page dedicated to the cities geothermal uses. If you look in certain downtown places you will notice a plaque showcasing the buildings geothermal use. Places like JUMP, City Hall, Treasure Valley YMCA, Boise State and more have it. Idaho is a treasure trove of geothermal hot spots. According to the city, it was in 1983 when Boise really began the infrastructure of what is now the largest, municipally-operated system in the country! That is HUGE! The city of Boise in total is heating over 90 buildings throughout downtown Boise using geothermal.

