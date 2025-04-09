Idaho Businessman Blindsided as Tariffs Skyrocket 1,200% Overnight

The Trump Administration continues to tout its strict tariff policy. Depending on if you have money in the stock market, you're either cheering the president on or worried about your financial future. The major media outlets continue to say it's all gloom and doom, ignoring the stock market's recent gains. ￼

The usual suspects from the Democratic Party vow to throw out the president and his allies. Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders is traveling to Nampa, Idaho, bringing his anti-Trump message to the Gem State.

Despite the attention on the stock market and politics, what is the impact of the tariffs on local Idaho businessmen? Boise entrepreneur Casey Ames of Harkla.

Mr. Ames told us, "We started in 2015 and grown slowly. We do manufacture in China so our customers can afford, the product is too expensive to manufacture here. These new Trump tariffs are causing us a ton of tough issues. He continued, "last year we paid around 26 thousand dollars in import taxes. This year with the tariffs we'll pay 300-400 thousand dollars wiping out the profitability of our physical products."

Mr. Ames has asked the government to consider a small business exemption would give his company time to find sourcing outside of China.

Harkla is a toy company that provides sensory toys for special needs kids. It imports its products from China, meaning the massive tariffs will devastate the Boise-based company. Mr. Ames shared his view on what's happening to his business.

He shared his fears with the New York Post, "I may sound calm on the phone but I'm really not," "I'm afraid my employees won't make it through, real jobs are on the line and at risk."

He did not hold back, saying American companies will have to absorb the tariffs. If there is no relief, he fears the end of a very successful business. Several national media outlets such as Bloomberg, New York Post, CNN, and Fortune. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

