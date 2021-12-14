Idaho Cities 100 Years Ago: See How Yours Has Changed!

The history of Idaho in rich and full of hardworking, entrepreneurial, and visionary individuals. The first permanent settlement in Idaho was Franklin. Franklin was established by the Mormons in 1860, and since then the state has grown to be what it is today.

Now, Idaho is known for many things. Gems, potatoes, monarch butterflies, beautiful landscapes, open land, national parks, or fishing. But what generational Idahoans know it as, is home. And their heritage runs deep through over a century of history.

So, let's take a look into what cities in Idaho looked like over 100 years ago! Look familiar?

Idaho Cities from over 100 years ago - photos

