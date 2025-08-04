Our great state is both an outlier and a magnet for liberty-loving, patriotic Americans. The Gem State stands only in its dedication to individual liberty, traditional American values, and Libertarian traditions.

One United States senator described Idaho as the place where people didn't want to be told what to do. He would be correct. Even in our geographical neighborhood, the Gem State is a Conservative wall of freedom compared to Washington, Oregon, and California.

Our Mountain West neighbors of Utah and Montana lack Idaho's consistent and Conservative message. Only Wyoming rivals the Gem State. Who lives in Wyoming?

Most folks who move to Idaho are looking to return to the American Dream. Except for those who move for employment, newcomers want a safe, family-friendly community to live in.

Some folks have to take a few months to decompress once they've figured out their neighborhood is safe free of hoodlums and loud noises.

Are there liberal cities in Idaho that Conservatives should avoid? Yes, and the liberal cities are not hard to find. The obvious ones are Boise, the Sun Valley area, and some regions in Eastern Idaho.

Are some Idaho cities more Conservative than others? If so, is there a list of Idaho's most Conservative Cities? The answer to those questions is yes, and you won't have to scour the internet to find them.

We've put together a complete list of Idaho's 10 Most Conservative Cities. However, most cities in Idaho love America and practice both fiscal and social Conservatism.

