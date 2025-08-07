Idahoans are a rugged, liberty-loving people who would rather spend a day in the great outdoors than stay inside playing video games or watching a movie. The people get their independence from the long heritage of pioneers settling in the Mountain West.

School season is upon us, meaning the days without a schedule or a plan are gone with the soon-to-be departed summer temperatures. As folks get settled, it won't be long before the holidays are upon us, which will determine what will be open.

Some Idahoans have given up on the age-old tradition of grocery shopping. (Who would've thought that five years ago grocery shopping would be an option?)

Today, we live in a world where everything is delivered to our homes. Some major retail chains are experimenting with drone deliveries. In other words, shoppers might be getting their favorite goods from a robot shortly.

However, robots have to be housed at locations, and some workers still get to enjoy certain holidays like their fellow Americans. Thankfully, most retail workers do get to enjoy Thanksgiving as opposed to being forced to work that treasured holiday.

One of Idaho's and America's most popular retailers will be shutting down operations for a day. The chain is so popular that folks have no problem waiting in lines, paying for a membership, and packing their own goods.

Employees apply for years to gain employment due to the company's outstanding benefit program. Costco will give its employees an extra day off as all Costco locations in Idaho will be closed on Labor Day.

Idaho Costco employees will have Thanksgiving and Christmas Day off.

