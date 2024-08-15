Idaho Declared America’s Most Boring State!

Is it ever a good thing to be described as boring? We have little patience for boring movies, videos, books, and anything else in our lives that grabs our attention. When was the last time someone told you I liked that boring show? I'm attracted to the dull plot and cast.

In other words, no one likes boring except when it comes to places to live. Idaho is a beautiful state without a lot of drama. Millions of Americans are considering moving to Idaho because of the quality of life there. Our state is not known for drama, in fact many consider Idaho a boring place to live.

A new study released by World Population Review concluded that the Gem State is the most boring state in America. We all know there are some hotspots, such as morning and afternoon traffic, wildfires in the summer, and sometimes massive snowfalls.

Yet, Idahoans are not about drama, and the nation has recognized our bland quality of life. Does anyone want to live in a place with many robberies, break-ins, or shootings?

World Population Review reported a study by Zippia revealing which states are the safest or, as they like to call them, boring. They revealed the categories that determine the excitement of each state in the nation.

Percent of the population over 60 (Higher is more boring)

Percent of the population over 15 that is married (Higher is more boring)

Percent of households with kids (Higher is more boring)

Population density (Lower is more boring)

Let's take a look at the top five boring states in America.

#5 Kansas

#4 Wyoming

#3 Nebraska

#2 South Dakota

#1 Idaho

