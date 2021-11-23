Why Idahoans Should Fear The Deer!

It's one of the scariest moments an Idaho driver can have while driving in the early morning or last at night, an animal in the road. If you're new to Idaho, you need to prepare yourself for the possibility that you may see one of our many wildlife creatures in the middle of the road.

Idahoans Should Fear the Deer A look at the dangers of wildlife crossing the roads in Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game have issued release warning drivers that due to the snowfall in the mountains, animals will be moving down towards the more populated areas in our state. Motorists should be alert as deer, elk, and other herds of 'big game' animals cross highways and busy streets. It's not unusual to see several deer in the busy streets of downtown Boise during this time of year.

Fish and Game say that it's best to be careful while driving during the season of limited daylight. "The most serious crashes occur when drivers lose control of their vehicles trying to avoid an animal. It is usually safer to strike the animal than another object such as a tree or another vehicle."

They advise you on what to do if you hit an animal. "Drivers who come across a dead animal on the side of the road are encouraged to report the roadkill on Idaho Fish and Game's website. The information collected on wildlife collisions helps identify high-risk areas and possible solutions to make highways safer."

Here are a few tips to keep you and the wildlife safe during the frigid dark winter months.

Drive slowly, especially at night and during the dark early morning hours. Wildlife is more prone to be active during these times.

Slower driving allows you more time to react if there is wildlife on the road. It's always a good idea to wear your seat belts when driving.

Tailgating, anytime, should be avoided. We, unfortunately, see this all the time in our area. If you're too close to the car in front of you and they hit the breaks, chances are you will not have enough time to avoid an avoidable crash.

When driving while an animal is on the road, slow down as much as possible. Also, do your best to stay on the road and not swerve. Swerving could lead to you losing control of the vehicle. You can read more safety tips from Fish and Game here.

