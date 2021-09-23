I found a statistic about Idaho today the surprised me. I knew we loved wine here in the gem state but I had no idea HOW MUCH we love wine here in the gem state. According to 27/4 Wall St and a recent listing of Strangest Little Facts About Each State, Idaho drinks more wine per capita than any other state in the country.

While the stat surprised me, it actually does make sense when you look a little deeper. According to idahowines.org We have over 70 wineries in the gem state. In the state of Idaho there are about 160,000 cases of wine produced annually. Over $200 million is generated or circulated through the wine industry in our state. Wowzah, I knew wine was big business but I dint realize quite that big.

Idaho is quite the luscious wine state and the wine culture and economy has been steadily growing for decades. Idaho has an outstanding climate and in parts, Idaho soil is rich with volcanic ash and perfect for grape growers. Currently Idaho has over 60 wineries and 1,300 acres of vineyards. Some of the first grapes planted in the Pacific Northwest were in Lewiston in the 1860s. Now the Idaho wine industry is thriving and for good reason. Many awards have been won from Idaho Wineries.

Not only is wine yummy but also has health benefits. Studies over the years have shown that moderate wine drinkers have lower risks of liver disease, type II diabetes, certain kinds of cancers, heart attack, and stroke. It also can reduce the bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase the good (HDL). Not to mention it helps us relax and if you are stressed after a long day at the office it can help get your mood right.

Visit Idaho website has a fantastic list and travel tips to nearly all wineries the state has to offer. From vineyards that overlook the Snake River to Urban Wine here in the Treasure Valley and beyond. Check out the list and inspiration for your next Gem state wine adventure here.

If you are not feeling inspired yet, check out this recent video from Sep 2020 from the Idaho Wine Commission...



