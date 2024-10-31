Idaho Education Challenges Continue: School Cell Phone Ban

Idaho education is always in the news, whether it's poor test scores or lack of funding. Several school districts say they will fire teachers if their voter funding initiatives aren't passed. Caldwell voters will decide whether or not their schools will have school resource officers or continue having security guards protect students.

Idaho politicians spend over half the general fund on education, yet the state standards are still in the lower third nationally. State teachers routinely leave the state for larger salaries. Outside of the Treasure Valley, the state suffers from students who do not graduate high school.

Despite the negative headlines, Idaho teachers and students continue to produce students who move on to the military, trade schools, and college. The issue of school choice has and will continue to be debated in the Idaho Legislature.

Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced a program to incentivize Idaho schools to restrict cell phone use during the school day. As we predicted, the state is looking to reward schools with five thousand dollars in Joe Biden's COVID Money for confiscating cell phones from students during the school day.

Governor Little explained in a written statement. "When kids are more concerned about what's happening on their cell phones than what they are learning in class, we need to respond. Cell phones, and social media in particular, present negative effects on young Idahoans' mental health and learning environments. We are encouraging school districts to adopt cell phone restriction policies that best fit the students, families, and teachers they serve," Governor Little said.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Idaho's Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools Did your old school or your child's school make the list of perfect ranked schools in the area or the bottom ranked schools in the area? Gallery Credit: Nikki West

Idaho's Top 10 Best Public High Schools According to the rankings on Niche.com, these schools earned the distinction of the best public high schools in the Gem State. Factors considered included academics, teachers, clubs & activities, administration, food, diversity, college prep, health & safety, sports and resources & facilities. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart