It wasn't that long ago that the school year was wrapping up. Kids were getting ready to live the dream of sleeping in and enjoying endless summer days. Time flies when you're having fun, and summer vacation is over for most Idaho students. Soon, school buses will be on the road, and kids will complain about homework.

One school system in our area has decided to eliminate the distractions of cell phone use. As reported by multiple outlets, West Ada has banned cell phones for use by students during the school day. One of the reasons educators gave is that students were glued to their phones while paying attention to their teachers in the classroom. (You can read about Vallivue's decision to ban students from cell phone use while on campus here.)

Students say phones shouldn't be banned because they can provide an emergency line to parents if there is an emergency. Other school districts nationwide have joined the ban on cell phones in schools movement. Educators have expressed their concern about students using phones to help them academically.

One former lawmaker urged the state school systems to adopt a statewide ban on cell phones.

Idaho Education News details which school districts are banning or restricting cell phone usage in schools. You can read their list of schools right here. We predict the legislature will look at this issue when they return this January. Considering the Conservative nature of Idaho politicians, we believe that a statewide ban on cell phones in schools will be considered and perhaps become law.

