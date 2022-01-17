Idaho Foodbank Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day by Serving Others

The Idaho Foodbank is hosting a very cool initiative today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Their locations in Meridian, Lewiston, and Pocatello have launched a statewide initiative to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. by serving others and volunteering for local projects and non-profits.

They posted to Facebook last night saying, “Tomorrow is MLK day, a day where people across the United States and Idaho celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a National Day of Service."

The Idaho Foodbank Facebook Screenshot loading...

"We encourage everyone to take time to reflect and to find ways to get involved in your community with organizations that are supporting causes close to your heart.”

More specifically, they will be focusing on The Idaho Foodbank’s Backpack Program, which “ensures that students who are chronically hungry have access to adequate food over the weekend by providing them with a backpack full of nutritious, kid-friendly food every Friday during the school year.”

Their website displays that this program distributed 63,149 backpacks statewide last year, and it served 2,651 children throughout 173 participating schools. And as of right now, they already have 1,851 additional backpacks on standby that will be provided.

There are many ways to celebrate federal holidays like this one, and one of the most popular ways is getting a paid day off from work, depending on whether or not your company observes Martin Luther King Jr. If you’re off today, consider serving with the Idaho Foodbank or helping with other local projects and non-profits. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

If you need assistance: https://idahofoodbank.org/getfood/

If you’d like to volunteer: https://idahofoodbank.org/give/volunteer/

