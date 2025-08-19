If only the world were like the Gem State. There would be no wars, people would get along, and there would be no crime. It would be nice if that statement were true, but our state is not crime-free. It takes incredible teamwork between local, county, state, and federal law enforcement to keep Idahoans safe.

If you've watched television or lived in California, you're familiar with a group of criminals called gangs. These groups of criminals range from old to young, from social clubs to criminal enterprises rivaling organized crime.

Local police officials continue to warn about the presence of gangs in Idaho. Although they may not be as noticeable as those in California, Oregon, and Washington, they are here. Gangs cause a multitude of problems, from graffiti to drug dealing, assaults, robberies, and other crimes.

Motorcycle gangs are among the most famous gangs due to their portrayal in popular movies. Canyon County issued a booklet defining the gang problem. Here's how they identified gang members.

'The average age of gang members is from 14 to 21 years of age. Gang members, however, can be as young as 8 years old or as old as into their mid 30's. Recruitment into the gang usually starts in the middle school where the age group is between 10 and 13. Some recruitment has also been seen in elementary school and into the early years of high school. Most gangs target youth who are easily talked into doing work for the gang. '

Police advise that if you see suspected gang activity, contact them immediately. In other words, if you see something, say something. Here's a look at the gangs of Idaho.

