Idaho Gas Prices Rise by a Penny

We are in the heart of the Summer driving season. In a few weeks, kids will either be back at school or back at home on the computer as the school year gets ready to start. Families are doing their best during COVID America to get out and enjoy themselves. Although we've seen more cars on the road, thankfully our gas prices have not reflected the increase in demand according to AAA Idaho.

AAA Idaho reports in a press release that Gem State gas prices have only risen by a penny in the last week. Although a price hike in Utah could be a sign of rising gas prices in Idaho. “Most of our gasoline products are produced in Salt Lake refineries, so it will be interesting to see if Utah’s price hike is a sign of things to come,” says AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “We would expect Idaho to continue to be a popular destination for outdoor recreation and social distancing during the final weeks of summer.”

This Summer has been a good year for Idaho drivers as more people have taken to the roads instead flying.