Idaho Gas Prices Stabilize at $3.80

As summer turns into fall, Idaho gas prices have not gone up from last week.

According to AAA Idaho in a recent release, the gas prices in the Gem State were $3.80. Idaho's price per gallon was well ahead of the national average of $3.15 per gallon. If you're new to Idaho, be prepared to pay more for gas than most states across the country. The Gem State usually ranks in the top seven expensive states for gasoline.

Could the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida impact the cost of gas across the country? Louisiana is the home of offshore drilling and several refineries. The hurricane has left more than one million people without power in both Mississippi and Louisiana.

Currently, there were nine refineries in Ida’s path; at least four are believed to have temporarily shut down. As an added precaution, the Colonial Pipeline shut down two main lines that run from Houston, TX, to Greensboro, NC. Both distribute fuel products across the southeast U.S.

About 95% of the Gulf’s crude oil production was shuttered, with 288 of the 560 manned offshore platforms in the area evacuated. Refineries and oil rigs can take weeks to come back online.

AAA Spokesman Mathew Conde predicted we could see a spike in prices due to the upcoming Labor Day Weekend Holiday. “Prices at the pump have been pretty calm lately, but they could fluctuate a bit in the run-up to Labor Day,” Conde said. “It’s too early to know the full extent of the hurricane damage, and how it will impact crude oil and gas supplies down the road, but in any case, demand is going to be fairly strong in most parts of the country this week. People are going to keep traveling until the weather turns or until school obligations or COVID-19 restrictions make it less possible to do so.”

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 8/30/21 from AAA:

Boise - $3.92

Coeur d’Alene - $3.47

Franklin - $3.84

Idaho Falls - $3.76

Lewiston - $3.52

Pocatello - $3.82

Twin Falls - $3.88

