Beginning yesterday and going on through Thursday (May 2-5) is an online event to support rescuing dogs, and I couldn’t not share :)

If you know me, you know I absolutely love dogs! When I saw what Take Me Home Dog Rescue was up to this week, I had to jump on the opportunity!

Take Me Home Dog Rescue Take Me Home Dog Rescue loading...

“Our mission is to rescue dogs from overcrowded and high kill shelters and place them in loving homes," said their President and Board of Directors, Sharon Helmandollar, “we tend to pull the "underdog" from the shelter — the dog that is overlooked because it is sick, or scared, or an often-overlooked breed such as the Pitbull.”

Y’all, this is an all-volunteer organization, and they utilize every penny to buy dog food, dog supplies, and take care of boarding, as well as vaccinate, spay/neuter, and microchip the dogs etc., and this year they're very grateful to have every dollar matched by an anonymous donor in memory of her dog, Koda.

As part of this online event (May 2-5) Take Me Home Dog Rescue is featuring a dog on their social media every day of the event. Keep scrolling for the dogs and stories they will be featuring throughout the week.

Sharon says, "Again, thank you for thinking of us and helping these wonderful dogs. We believe all dogs deserve to be happy and loved."

Click here if you'd like to donate :)

Idaho Gives 2022 for Take Me Home Dog Rescue!

