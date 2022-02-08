Idaho Has It’s Very Own Fountain of Youth

The Fountain of Youth according to Wikipedia is "a mythical spring, {that} allegedly restores the youth of anyone who drinks or bathes in its waters. Tales of such a fountain have been recounted around the world for thousands of years, appearing in the writings of Herodotus (5th century BC), in the Alexander romance (3rd century AD), and in the stories of Prester John (early Crusades, 11th/12th centuries AD). Based on these many legends, explorers and adventurers looked for the elusive Fountain of Youth or some other remedy to aging, generally associated with magic waters. These waters might have been a river, a spring or any other water-source said to reverse the aging process and to cure sickness when swallowed or bathed in."

The search for the fountain of youth and stories about it and the many who have looked for it may all lead to Idaho. That's right we have the fountain of youth right here in the gem state. In northern Idaho not too far from Coeur d'Alene is a town called Mullan near Lookout Pass. Like many tiny Idaho towns it was once a booming mining town. One of the miners in the area was Elmer Almquist. Elmer had a dear friend named Arnold who, as the story goes, passed away in a tragic mining accident. To honor his friend Elmer, who also happened to be a welder, created a pair of beautiful, tall and narrow fountains. The fountains are set deep in a wooded area that is just stunning all around.

Elmers Fountain of Youth, Toby Wendtland - GoogleMaps Elmers Fountain of Youth, Toby Wendtland - GoogleMaps loading...

Only in Your State says, "The water comes from nearby Gold Creek snow runoff which comes down the steep slopes of the old Gold Creek Mine and it still maintains enough pressure to run the fountain year round. These year-round fountains are crafted from old mining salvage and are located on close to 600 acres of forested land just off of the highway. Today, the property is maintained by Elmer's family, and many claim that the fountain water is the purest, most delicious-tasting water in all of Idaho."

Idaho's Fountain of Youth is a reminder that even though we may age and move on, true friendships never die. Learn more about Elmer's Fountain here.

