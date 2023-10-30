Idaho Health Welfare Issues Halloween Candy Warning

Halloween is finally here, and that means kids young and old will be trick or treating throughout the Treasure Valley. Unfortunately, every year, we hear stories of poisoned candy, kids getting sick, or something worse happening to Idahoans.

Thankfully, Idaho Health and Welfare has issued some safety guidelines to help make this Halloween season safe for you and your loved ones. You can see the entire list here.

Glow Sticks

Idaho Health and Welfare says to watch your children to make sure they're not chewing on glow sticks. The liquid can burn your mouth and eyes. If that happens, Health and Welfare says to rinse with water and call the Nebraska Regional Poison Center at 800-222-1222.

Check Every Treat!

Don't take chances with candy that is not sealed or wrapped up. Make sure you go through every piece of candy to make sure it hasn't been tampered with. Anything outside of the wrapper should be thrown away.

Costume Safety and Visibility

Masks should allow for maximum visibility allowing kids the ability to see while going door to door. Drivers should be driving with extra caution and be aware of folks who may not be able to see your vehicle at night.

Protect Your Pet

Pet's do not have the same digestive systems as humans. Food that we may be able to digest can be dangerous or even deadly to our beloved four-legged furry family members.

For more information about responding to an incident involving poisoning visit DHW’s poison response webpage: https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/health-wellness/emergency-planning/poison-response.

