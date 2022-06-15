This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇

Far & Wide says, “Lake towns have a special kind of magic. They’re at once relaxing retreats and bustling hubs for boating and water sports, making the lake an ideal destination for just about every kind of traveler.”

So, they compiled a list of Best Lake Getaways in the U.S. and Idaho made the list!

City of Coeur d'Alene City of Coeur d'Alene loading...

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

This is what Far & Wide had to say about Coeur d’Alene...

“This northwest Idaho town on Lake Coeur d’Alene is just about 40 minutes from Spokane, Washington, but it’s worlds away from city living. Although Lake Coeur d’Alene is the undisputed star lake in the area, there are more than 55 lakes within driving distance of the town, according to the Coeur d’Alene Convention & Visitor Bureau.”

Being about 7 hours away from Boise, this is more of a weekend trip than it is a day trip, so be sure to plan your activities and lodging with that in mind.

There’s a huge variety of lake activities, things to do in the city, places to eat, and really cool places to stay — this will make for a perfect weekend getaway this Summer.

