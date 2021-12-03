Will Idaho Embrace Morgan Wallen in Nampa?

A country singer who has drawn national criticism over his use of the N-word will be appearing in Nampa next year. Morgan Wallen's remarks were so controversial that most country radio stations pulled his music from their station's playlist. Despite the move by country radio, Wallen's music became some of the most popular songs on streaming services.

Morgan Wallen Returns Morgan Wallen through the years

As part of his new tour, Wallen will be returning to the road and performing at the Ford Idaho Center on September 22, 2022, reports the Idaho Press. Morgan won the NBC talent show 'The Voice' in 2014 and had a bright future until his comments were made public. His tour next year will be his first since his remarks.

Wallen continues to be popular based on the social media reaction to his tour announcement. Billboard reports his album 'Dangerous' is currently the number one album in the country. It's only the fourth time a country album that will the year at number one.



The Ford Idaho Center did not comment when the Idaho Press reached out to them for comment on Wallen's tour. The country star continues to be a popular attraction as fans anxiously await their ability to see the superstar live in their city. The New York Post summarizes the challenges of Warren's comeback.

The country crooner has been under fire since February when TMZ published video of the star drunkenly telling a friend to “take care of this p–y-ass n—a” after a night out in Nashville. He later apologized for the slur and said the video was taken on “hour 72 of a 72-hour bender.”

