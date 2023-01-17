Why The National Media Continues To Exploit Idaho Murder Victims

Unfortunately, murders happen across the country every day. However, suppose you have been a national media consumer in the past few weeks. In that case, the only murders that have grabbed the media's and public's attention are the tragic murders of the four University of Idaho students.

The murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin continue to draw the world's media to Moscow, Idaho. The Daily Mail and Nancy Grace of Fox news continue to explain why the alleged killer Brian Kohberger committed this horrific crime. In a move that has rarely happened, all three television networks committed their true crime shows to the Idaho Murders.

CBS's 48 Hours was first airing on a Saturday, followed by NBC's Dateline and ABC's 20/20, which broadcast their shows against each other last Friday night. So if you were watching one of the big three networks, there was a two-thirds of possibility that you were watching coverage of the Moscow Murders. As you see on People Magazine has placed the story on its cover.

Yet, murders happen in our country every day. Why Idaho? Why is the land so fixated on this tragedy? The answer is that you have four beautiful young people taken from us at the beginning of the prime of their lives. The suspect could be out of central casting with his ghoulish looks and creepy mannerisms. Who can't relate to a small town where folks still do not lock their doors because the community is so safe?

Many of us wish that the media was in the business of public service, but they're in the business of producing the most eyeballs for their platforms. The Idaho Murders are a massive draw for any platform from the New York Times to the New York Post.

The under reported tragedy is that this case is about the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, that were taken from their families. Will their memories be lost for the benefit the media industrial complex that will profit from their murders.

