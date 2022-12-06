Speculation Continues to Undermine Idaho Murder Investigation

The deaths of four University of Idaho students continue to remain unsolved. Various media outlets continue to speculate on how these four beautiful young people were murdered. Authorities continue to work hard to find a suspect or suspects in this tragic case. The latest news out of Moscow, Idaho, is that one of the victims had a stalker.

Before we continue, let us pray and remember the victims, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. They were in the prime of their lives and were taken from us. ABC News obtained emotional thoughts from the survivors attending a memorial service for one of the victims.

"They all lit up any room they walked into and were gifts to this world. I wish every day that I could give them all one last hug and say how much I loved them," one of the roommates said in a statement read by a pastor at a memorial service over the weekend.

Our state and our nation want answers. Unfortunately, we do not live in a world of television shows like CSI or Law and Order where the perpetrator is caught at the end of sixty minutes. The father of Kaylee Goncalves, Steve Concalves, has been a presence on several national television outlets. He hopes his appearance will encourage a break in the case.

The other side of the media's attention is that folks on social media and the legacy media are speculating on what happened over three weeks ago. The endless reports only distract the well-meaning, hard-charging men and women of law enforcement.

Idaho must lead the nation in finding the killer of these four outstanding young students who were taken from us. It's time for the police to do their job solving the murders and holding the killer or killers accountable.

A look at the online speculation:

