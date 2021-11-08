Idaho Newbies, Put These Fun Activities On Your To-Do List

If you move to Idaho without having any family or friends already living here, it's hard to know where to start in getting to know the place you now call home. Google searches and local news are helpful, but there's nothing like getting the low down from someone who's been living life here since childhood. Thankfully there are plenty of locals happy to share their wisdom. Here's the inside scoop on what you need to check out from someone who's called Idaho home since birth.

First off, Idaho is wonderful for hiking. Start off with Table Rock to get your feet wet and then graduate to the hike that leads you to a WWII plane at Loon Lake. It's Instagrammable AF and flat out cool. It's not every day you can go see an artifact from a time you've only read about in textbooks. And for a fun quickie hike, Goose Creek Falls is the way to go. There's a little bridge, which in itself is reason enough to go. It's the little things in life. If you've been wondering about the Old Idaho Penitentiary that you've undoubtedly passed a million times while driving in Boise, here's confirmation that it's a morbid yet totally fun experience. You can walk through to see where hangings were performed, the living quarters of inmates, and learn its disturbing, horrific history.

Looks like you've got some things to see and do in the next couple weeks. Remember to have your phone charged so you can take all the pictures. You'll want to save the memories.

