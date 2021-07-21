Idaho Olympic Doctor Apologizes for Covid Comment

Idaho Olympic Chiropractor Doctor Rosie Gallegos-Main has apologized for social media comments, according to multiple sources. Dr. Gallegos-Main has been a coach with the U.S. Olympic women's wrestling teams since 2009, reports ESPN. Her comments on social media compared the Covid protocols to the Nazis.

The Associated Press shared her comments with Olympic officials. She deleted her. Doctor Gallegos-Main apologized for her posts on Facebook and Instagram. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee issued a statement on the issue.

"The USOPC does not condone or tolerate any behavior that intentionally offends or attacks others," the USOPC said in a statement to the A.P. on Wednesday. "The post that this volunteer shared is completely inconsistent with our values and we made this clear to her as soon as we became aware of it.

"As shown through her prompt removal of the share and her apology, she has shown clear remorse and committed to an educational process with DE&I experts. The USOPC will work with USA Wrestling to see that she gets that educational resource and understands our organization's shared global purpose of building a better, more inclusive world through sport."

ESPN reported on Doctor Gallegos-Main's reaction to the attention. She will be allowed to stay in Tokyo with the Olympic team but will have to go through diversity and inclusion training. She told ESPN that she didn't believe that she didn't think about how that word would impact others. The doctor pledged never to say that word again.

"I'm deeply saddened by this and wish to apologize for my poor judgment and my choice to share this message. I am also sorry that this may have been a distraction for the delegation, which should be focused on supporting our athletes to the best of our ability."

